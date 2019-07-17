Home Entertainment English

Emmys 2019: Beyonce slays as Homecoming lands six nominations

The Netflix film, 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce', is nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), directing, writing, music direction, production design, and costumes.

Published: 17th July 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Beyonce's Homecoming lands six Emmy nominations

Beyonce's Homecoming lands six Emmy nominations (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC:  Hold your breath Beyhive, singer-songwriter Beyonce may be heading to the 2019 Emmys!

The 2019 Emmy Awards nominations were recently announced by 'The Good Place' star D'Arcy Carden and 'The Masked Singer' judge Ken Jeong and while many talented actors received praise for their work on the small screen, one A-list singer racked up a few special nominations.

Queen Bey received six nominations for her Netflix special documentary 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce', reported E! News.

The Netflix film is nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), directing, writing, music direction, production design, and costumes.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


Beyonce would share the award for any of those categories except the last two, being credited as co-director, writer and co-musical director as well as a producer.

 

And while it's still unknown if the singer will attend the award show scheduled in Los Angeles, fans are already freaking out at the possibility.

For the unversed, the film provided fans with a special look inside Beyonce's historic performance at Coachella music festival in 2018.

The special documentary also includes home videos and never-before-seen photos of her family including her husband Jay-Z.

Beyonce had previously been nominated for four Emmys but has not yet won one. Her prior nods were for variety special and variety special directing, both for her visual album 'Lemonade' in 2016, plus best short-form entertainment for her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and special class program for 'On the Run Tour', reported Variety.

In a few categories, 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce' will face off against a showcase for other music stars. The competition for pre-recorded variety special includes 'Springsteen on Broadway' and 'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool'.

The Bruce Springsteen showcase is also up for variety special directing. The Paul McCartney special film is nominated for variety directing, writing, editing and sound mixing.

The 2019 Emmys will air live on Fox on September 22 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beyonce Emmys 2019 Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce Jay-Z Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre Netflix Queen B
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp