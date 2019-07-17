Home Entertainment English

Huma Qureshi: The idea of working with Zack Snyder for Army Of The Dead is amazing

Army Of The Dead — starring Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera and Theo Rossi — marks Snyder’s return to the zombie genre, having made his directorial debut with Dawn Of The Dead. 

Published: 17th July 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Huma Qureshi stars in Zack Snyder’s Netflix original film, Army Of The Dead.

By Express News Service

Ahead of leaving to Los Angeles to shoot for Zack Snyder’s Netflix original film, Army Of The Dead, Huma Qureshi opened up about the film.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to explore such varied genres. The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in past, especially for audiences in India.” Adding that the “genre is vastly unexplored for the Indian audiences,” she believed that the time was ripe for experimentation.

“Actors are trying to do something they have never done before, which is extremely gratifying. The team behind the film needs no introduction, and it’s truly an honour for me to be part of this special project,” said the Kaala actor, who will be in Los Angeles till September.

Huma recalls how she got the role. “I was in Los Angeles (in May) and I was there for other work. When I was asked to go for this audition, I said why not? This was on a Friday and they told me,

‘This is a film which is amazing, sounds very cool. It has Zack Snyder and it is something different’.

This happened on a Friday and I came back to India the next day. On Tuesday, they called me and offered me the film. That’s how it really happened. I’m excited about this film.

I don’t want to reveal much as it’s too early to talk about (the film) and we haven’t started shooting yet. I just want to shoot, give (it) my best shot. I’m hoping that it will be successful,” said Huma Qureshi.

The Leila star asserts that she believes in “growing, (and) essaying different characters that are outside my comfort zone. These experiences at the end of the day make you a better artiste.

It’s a great opportunity for me to explore such varied genres. I’ve been fortunate to get this experience.”
 

TAGS
Huma Qureshi Netflix original Zack Snyder Army Of The Dead Los Angeles Dawn Of The Dead Leila
