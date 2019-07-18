'Gossip Girl' fans unite! Hit series reboot greenlit at HBO Max

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Gossip Girl" is getting a reboot on HBO Max. According to Entertainment Weekly, the iconic teen series, with 10-episode initial order, will stream on the network's digital arm.

Original creative team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are returning as executive producers.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced on the original series, will showrun the latest take.

Also attached to executive produce are Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

"Gossip Girl", which aired on The CW from 2007-2012, was based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar.

The show went to become a pop culture phenomenon, proving to be a breakout project for Blake Lively and Penn Badgley.

It is currently unclear whether any of the original cast members will return for the reboot.

The news comes exactly a week after Chace Crawford, who played Nate on the series, said he would not mind the show returning for another run as an eight-part season on a TV streaming service.

However, the actor said the potential show should come back as a reboot with new characters rather than original stars reprising their roles.