Home Entertainment English

'Gossip Girl' fans unite! Hit series reboot greenlit at HBO Max

Chace Crawford, who played Nate on the series, said he would not mind the show returning for another run as an eight-part season on a TV streaming service.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of Gossip Girl. (Photo | File)

The cast of Gossip Girl. (Photo | File)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Gossip Girl" is getting a reboot on HBO Max. According to Entertainment Weekly, the iconic teen series, with 10-episode initial order, will stream on the network's digital arm.

Original creative team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are returning as executive producers.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced on the original series, will showrun the latest take.

Also attached to executive produce are Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

"Gossip Girl", which aired on The CW from 2007-2012, was based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar.

(Photo | AP)

The show went to become a pop culture phenomenon, proving to be a breakout project for Blake Lively and Penn Badgley.

It is currently unclear whether any of the original cast members will return for the reboot.

The news comes exactly a week after Chace Crawford, who played Nate on the series, said he would not mind the show returning for another run as an eight-part season on a TV streaming service.

However, the actor said the potential show should come back as a reboot with new characters rather than original stars reprising their roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gossip Girl Blake Lively Penn Badgley Chace Crawford Leighton Meester HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp