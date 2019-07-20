Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' cast addresses backlash received by final season

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with its eighth and last season.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of Game Of Thrones.

The cast of Game Of Thrones.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Two months after the final episode of 'Game of Thrones' was aired on television, the star cast of the HBO series finally came together to answer questions about the criticism that the last season was subjected to.

During one of the events of the on-going San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, cast of 'GoT', including Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), and Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos), came together to interact with fans, People reported.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with its eighth and last season.

While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans.

Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than one million signatures.

Reacting to criticism, Coster-Waldau said: "It was a surprising level...the absurdity of the online petition. Every season we had huge controversies. From Ned Stark being killed and then there was the Red Wedding. So obviously when it comes to the end it's gonna piss you off no matter what because it's the end."

Hill, whose character Varys was burnt to ashes in the fifth episode of the final season, said he took the backlash "very personally."

"For the record, I loved all my years on Game of Thrones. I started when I was 15. It was a life-changing experience. The one thing it was about was the futility of conflict and pointlessness of war," Hill asserted.

While almost every season of the fantasy show sparked some or the other controversy, it was the last season that disappointed a considerable amount of fans.

It all started when numerous fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was 'too' dark and they could not see half of the things that were happening.

The makers were still reeling under the criticism about the episode when a coffee cup made a special appearance in Winterfell in Episode 4 titled 'The Last of the Starks'.

Some social media users took this mistake as an opportunity and unleashed a flurry memes, while others slammed the makers for being careless.

As if the coffee cut wasn't enough, it was followed by a plastic water bottle. Weeks after the hawk-eyed 'GoT' fans pointed out the forgotten coffee cup, a couple of plastic water bottles were spotted in the concluding episode titled 'The Iron Throne'.

Shortly after the episode was aired on HBO, eagle-eyed fans flooded the social media expressing their disappointment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones final season GoT
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp