Five Feet Apart fame Justin Baldoni to adapt novel It Ends With Us for big screen

By Express News Service

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni is working on a film based on the romance novel, It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. The actor, who made the announcement on Instagram, will bankroll the project through his production banner, Wayfarer Entertainment.

“So excited to be working with the brilliant Colleen Hoover to try to bring #ItEndsWithUs to the big screen! I’m so passionate about this book and so honored she chose me to help bring it to the world,” wrote Baldoni.

It Ends With Us, first published in 2016, revolves around a young woman going through an abusive relationship.

Earlier this year, Baldoni made his feature film directorial debut with Five Feet Apart. He has been signed to direct Clouds for Warner Bros, which will go on floors this summer.