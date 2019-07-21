Home Entertainment English

Natalie Portman to play first female Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Actor Chris Hemsworth will also be back on board as the golden Asgardian warrior, who we last saw jetting off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Natalie Portman

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Academy-Award winning actor Natalie Portman is all set to become the first female Thor in the fourth film from the franchise, 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

She has been associated with the series as she has played Jane Foster in the first two films. Taika Waititi, film's director announced the same at the Comic-Con panel in San Diego, reported Deadline.

"That storyline is incredible is full emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor," Waititi said during the panel.

While describing the fate of Thor after 'Avengers: Endgame', Waititi said, "He's heading to the 7-11 for a little Netflix subscription and at this point, he might be on the couch, who knows."

Actor Chris Hemsworth will also be back on board as the golden Asgardian warrior, who we last saw jetting off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) also means that he's no longer working on 'Akira', Warner Bros.' big-screen adaptation of the classic manga. The film was previously set for a 2021 release date.

The film will hit theatres in 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thor Woman Thor Natalie Portman Comic Con 2019 Chris Hemsworth Avengers Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe Taika Waititi San Diego Thor 4
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp