Charlie Barnett joins Arrow final season cast

By Express News Service

Charlie Barnett of Russian Doll-fame is the latest addition to the Arrow-verse and he will play the role of John Diggle, Jr, the son of David Ramsey’s character John Diggle aka Spartan.

Arrow, CW’s long running series, will end after season eight, which premieres in October and executive producer Marc Guggenheim announced this news at the San Diego Comic-Con. Guggenheim revealed that Barnett’s character has “a bit of an edge to him” and will don a costume that fans will find “very surprising”.

On the decision to end the series after this season, he said, “We want to go out while people are still talking about the show and the show is still the show, we don’t want to turn it into something less than just to keep going.”