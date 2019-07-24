Home Entertainment English

Roman Polanski was curious to know about 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', says Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released on July 26 in the US.

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

By Express News Service

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that filmmaker Roman Polanski contacted him when he was making his new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the film explores the murders committed by the Manson family, including that of Polaski’s wife, Sharon Tate. Margot Robbie will be portraying Tate in the film.

Tarantino, has said that Polanski was “curious to know about it. That friend (with whom Polanski was talking) called me and said, ‘So, what’s up with this?’ He said that Roman wasn’t mad. He didn’t call up irate. He was just curious. So what I did was... Roman’s obviously stuck in Europe. I had the friend come over and read the script. He came to my house.

He read the script simply so he could call Roman up and tell him the idea and what’s in it. And basically that he didn’t have anything to worry about,” said Tarantino. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released on July 26 in the US.

Comments

