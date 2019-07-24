Stuntman injury on sets halts production on 'Fast and Furious 9' shooting spot

By Express News Service

A stuntman was severely injured on the sets of Fast and Furious 9 after which the film’s production was halted. The crew member received severe head injures after a fall at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, where the film was being shot and has been admitted to a hospital.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios confirmed the news. “We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

The shooting on the new film, which stars series regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as well as newcomer John Cena, started last month. The film has a release date of May 2020.