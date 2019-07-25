A Porsche, life-size cards and more: Inside Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and her fans gifted birthday card that's bigger than she is.

On the occasion of Lopez's birthday, her fiance Alex Rodriguez shared a video montage on Instagram wherein she is seen reading out the wishes written on the huge card.

"That's amazing," Lopez said when she was reading the card, which is gifted from fans at Orlando's Amway Center, where she performed on Tuesday.

Rodriguez shared a touching video on Instagram to mark the day and it is sure to melt everyone's heart.

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," he told his lady love in the clip.

He continued, "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."

The video wish touched the birthday girl. "I'm crying. I love our life. I love you so much, thank you my beautiful Macho," Lopez responded in a comment.

Not only this, but Lopez also received a new sports car from her fiance. She was spotted checking out her new Porsche (2019 Porsche 911 GT3) which she received with a big yellow bow, reported TMZ.

The couple got engaged on March 10 after dating for almost two years. The duo announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts by sharing matching photos of Lopez wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring as Rodriguez can be seen holding her hand in the picture.

On the work front, Lopez will be next seen in 'Hustlers', co-starring Constance Wu and Cardi B. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13.