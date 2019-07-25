Home Entertainment English

A Porsche, life-size cards and more: Inside Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday

Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez shared a video montage on Instagram wherein she is seen reading out the wishes written on the huge card.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

jennifer_lopez_fiancee

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 and her fiance shared a lovely video montage for her. (Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and her fans gifted birthday card that's bigger than she is.

On the occasion of Lopez's birthday, her fiance Alex Rodriguez shared a video montage on Instagram wherein she is seen reading out the wishes written on the huge card.

"That's amazing," Lopez said when she was reading the card, which is gifted from fans at Orlando's Amway Center, where she performed on Tuesday.

Rodriguez shared a touching video on Instagram to mark the day and it is sure to melt everyone's heart.

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," he told his lady love in the clip.

He continued, "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."

The video wish touched the birthday girl. "I'm crying. I love our life. I love you so much, thank you my beautiful Macho," Lopez responded in a comment.

Not only this, but Lopez also received a new sports car from her fiance. She was spotted checking out her new Porsche (2019 Porsche 911 GT3) which she received with a big yellow bow, reported TMZ.

The couple got engaged on March 10 after dating for almost two years. The duo announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts by sharing matching photos of Lopez wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring as Rodriguez can be seen holding her hand in the picture.

On the work front, Lopez will be next seen in 'Hustlers', co-starring Constance Wu and Cardi B. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez birthday Alex Rodriguez
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp