Not for a movie, writes Anne Hathaway as she shows off baby bump

The 36-year-old actress, who is married to actor Adam Shulman, shared the news on her Instagram account, while flaunting her baby bump.

Published: 25th July 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Anne Hathaway flaunts her baby bump. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Anne Hathaway can't wait to welcome her baby No. 2 with husband Adam Shulman. Flaunting her baby bump, the Academy-award winner posted a picture on Instagram saying it was not for a movie.

The actor also expressed her love to all those who have been struggling with conception related issues.

"It's not for a movie.. #2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," Hathaway wrote on Instagram.

The 'Ocean's 8' actor looks all cheery and blissful as she posted a self clicked mirror portrait.

Anne and Adam, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already parents to a three-year-old son.

On the work front, the actress resumed shooting for the spin-off of her film 'The Witches' last month, where she will be seen playing the Grand High witch. The movie is the remake of 'The Witch' based on late Roald Dahl's 1983 children's book of the same name.

The film slated to release on October 16 next year also has Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer in the star cast.

Apart from it, she is all set to star in Warner Bros's upcoming feature 'Sesame Street' which will hit theatres next year on June 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

