Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan join Will Smith’s Spies in Disguise

By Express News Service

American country singer Reba McEntire and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan will lend their voices to the animated film, Spies in Disguise. They will be joining the voice cast of actors like Will Smith and Tom Holland.

The Fox Animation film has Smith voice acting as Lance Sterling, the world’s coolest spy, who gets transformed into a pigeon, while Holland voices Walter, a super-intelligent teenager who loves to experiment with science.

The details of McEntire and Brosnahan’s characters are yet to be revealed.

The film, directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, has Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka playing important roles. The film is slated to be released on December 25.