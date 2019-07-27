Home Entertainment English

America's Got Talent: Mumbai dance group 'V Unbeatable' impress judges, gets golden buzzer

On 'America's Got Talent', after being selected, the troupe would go on to enthral all in the Judges' Cut round, too.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai-based dance group 'V Unbeatable'.

Mumbai-based dance group 'V Unbeatable'.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable have been winning fans on "America's Got Talent" for a while now, with their death-defying moves and earning the Golden Buzzer. Ask them what the secret inspiration of their success is, and they mention the name of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The troupe, comprising around 29 members aged between 12 and 27, is unanimous in saying they would love to work with their lucky charm Ranveer someday.

"Whenever, we perform on Ranveer Singh's songs, our performance is a hit. So, we decided to stick to his numbers mostly for our performances on 'America's Got Talent'," troupe leader Om Prakash Chauhan told IANS.

"Initially, when we thought of participating on the international dance reality show, we thought we wouldn't be allowed to use too many Bollywood tracks because the audience wouldn't understand. All the same, we decided to use a Hindi song with beats and melody. That's when we realised most of Ranveer's songs fit the bill," Chauhan added.

The result was magic. Judges Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell stood up in appreciation after their performances in the audition round. The group had grooved to "Malhari" from the film, "Bajirao Mastani".

The group's bond with Ranveer grew after they met the actor watched them perform on "Dance Plus". Ranveer was so impressed by their dancing that he matched steps with them on the show.

"Ranveer has great energy, power and is a 'hatke' artist, with no attitude or arrogance. We want to work with him some time soon," Chauhan said.

On "America's Got Talent", after being selected, the troupe would go on to enthral all in the Judges' Cut round, too.

It's not been an entirely happy story for the group, though. Six years ago, they lost Vikas, one of their performers, during rehearsals. The group agrees Vikas' untimely death only inspires them to do better.

In fact, during the Judge's Cut round, every member of the troupe wore yellow tees with 'Vikas' written on the back, as a tribute to their departed groupmate.

Their performance on Ranveer's energetic number "Tattad tattad" from the film "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela" got them the Golden Buzzer from guest judge and star basketball player Dwyane Wade on the show, which is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

Their dance, acrobatics, coordinated dives and choreographed stunts have left judges and the audience in awe. One particular moment, one of the youngest member of the group leapt from behind the judges and landed straight on the stage, almost brought the house down with thunderous applause.

The group is now set to go to Hollywood for their live show, which is expected to be held in August.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Americas Got Talent V Unbeatable
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp