Jennifer Lopez to produce and star in drug lord drama 'The Godmother'

By Express News Service

Jennifer Lopez will produce and star in the drug lord drama The Godmother for STXfilms.



Lopez is also considering The Godmother for her directorial debut, according to a source close to the project.

Lopez will portray Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as The Godmother.



The story follows the life of Blanco, who outsmarted and outhustled the men around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords.



She was reportedly was worth more than $2 billion. Blanco was murdered in Colombia in 2012.