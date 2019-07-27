'Once Upon a Time' actor Gabe Khouth dies at 46

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Canadian actor Gabe Khouth, popularly known for his role in the show 'Once Upon a Time', passed away at the age of 46.

The actor died following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday (local time). Khouth's demise was announced by his friend and actor-comedian Peter Kelamis, who tweeted, "On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe [Khouth] appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result."

The post continued, "Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone's face. My deepest condolences to his Family and friends RIP-You kind, kind soul."

The late actor essayed the role of Tom Clarke on the fantasy drama 'Once Upon a Time', reported Variety.

Apart from the show, Khouth has appeared in a number of films- 'Life Sentence', 'A Series of Unfortunate Events', 'iZombie' and 'Supernatural'.

He was also known for lending his voice in the 'Fruit Ninja' series as Peng and also in 'Beyblade Burst' as Ken.