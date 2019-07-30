Home Entertainment English

Martin Scorsese begins location scouting for his next project 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

"The Irishman", produced by Netflix, will have its world premiere at this year's New York Film Festival as the opening film.

Published: 30th July 2019 09:20 PM

Netflix has acquired the rights of 'The Irishman', Martin Scorsese's gangster drama starring robert De Niro and Al Pacino (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: After "The Irishman", Martin Scorsese has begun working on "Killers of the Flower Moon", which will reportedly star two of his favourite actors - Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The celebrated director posted pictures on his Instagram from Osage County, Oklahoma, the location of the period serial killer drama.

Set in the 1920s, the film is based on David Grann's New York Times best-selling book and revolves around the Osage Nation murders, in which the members of the Native American tribe were killed one by one after they became rich following the discovery of oil underneath their land.

The murders attract the attention of the newly formed FBI who set out to investigate the crimes, according to the official synopsis of the film.

De Niro, the star of Scorsese classics such as "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull", fronts "The Irishman", their first collaboration after "Casino" in 1995.

TAGS
Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon Robert De Niro Leonardo DiCaprio Hollywood David Grann Osage Nation murders Netflix New York Film Festival
