Home Entertainment English

'Friends' 25th anniversary: Get ready to relive memories in this pop-up show at New York!

The sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Scwhimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Published: 31st July 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, 'Friends' continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various re-runs on the television. (Photo: YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: If you are a '90s kid that already feels old enough in a world taken over by Gen Z and now get ready to feel completely ancient! September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. Luckily, instead of mourning the golden era of 'Friends', fans can celebrate it!

To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the series premiere--all the way back in September 1994--Warner Bros. is bringing 'Friends' to New York City with a pop-up experience, meaning that fans will be able to live out their deepest 'Friends' fantasies in real life, reported E! News.

Located in the heart of Manhattan's SoHo district, the nostalgia-filled 'Friends' environment is going to treat fans with re-creations, props and costumes all celebrating the beloved TV show.

Warner Bros. said that fans will be able to stick a turkey on their heads, get a chance to peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliner and help Ross with the sofa pivot. There's also a space to learn Monica's tidying tips, a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and the iconic orange couch.

"It's been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages," said Peter van Roden, senior vice president of global themed entertainment for Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

VIEW PICS | 'Friends': 10 epic Rachel Green quotes

"As we celebrate the show's milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments," Roden added.

Tickets for the fascinating experience will be available from August 2, put by Warner Bros. and Super Superfly. The pop-up experience, which will also have a Friends-themed merchandise store, will start from September 7 and wrap up on October 6.

The celebration doesn't stop there! Warner Bros. and Giphy are also launching a Friends GIF channel with more than 2,300 GIFs from every single episode of 'Friends'.

The sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Scwhimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

'Friends' is officially leaving Netflix and will debut on HBO Max in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Friends Friends TV show Friends 25th anniversary
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp