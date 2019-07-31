Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa to star in Netflix original, Sweet Girl

By Express News Service

Jason Momoa is set to star in the Brian Andrew Mendoza-directed Netflix original, Sweet Girl.

Momoa plays a grieving husband protecting his daughter, as he goes on a revenge spree against the perpetrators of his wife’s death.

A revenge drama, Sweet Girl, is produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson under their banner, ASAP Entertainment, in collaboration with Momoa and Mendoza.

Expressing his excitement about working with Netflix once again, Momoa said, “I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”