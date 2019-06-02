Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's former estate on sale for USD 49 million

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Once Hollywood's limelight couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills estate has now been put up for sale for a hefty amount of USD 49 million.

Listed on realtor.com, the property is this week's highest-priced thing, according to Fox News.

Once Pitt and Aniston's abode, the lavish estate finds an age-old Hollywood connection when it was made in the 1930s. The property was constructed for the 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' actor Fredric March.

The listing details state that the 'meticulously upgraded' space architected by Wallace Neff has 'kept all the architectural integrity of the bygone era.'

"It's been extensively renovated on the inside, although the outside looks like it did in 1934," said the listing agent Susan Smith with Hilton & Hyland.

Smith also added that the price has been kept in the right range as he cited the recent sale of Adam Levine's Beverly Hills home. Levine's home was sold for USD 45 million.

Aniston and Pitt bought the house in 2001 for USD 12.5 million. The couple also went for some restoration of the house which included their renovated marble kitchen and a screening room.

The beautiful lavish property has about 12,000 square feet of living area divided into five bedrooms en suite. It also has a private exercise room. The dining floor on the main floor can accompany 20 people.

A 3mm screen and a bar make up their home theatre. A swimming pool is designed close to a low-level bar and lounge area. Patios along with outdoor dining area are also a part of the 1.19-acre estate.

Listing agent Smith said, "It's definitely like a piece of art."