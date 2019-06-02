Home Entertainment English

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's former estate on sale for USD 49 million

Once Pitt and Aniston's abode, the lavish estate finds an age-old Hollywood connection when it was made in the 1930s.

Published: 02nd June 2019 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Aniston and Brad PittJennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Once Hollywood's limelight couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills estate has now been put up for sale for a hefty amount of USD 49 million.

Listed on realtor.com, the property is this week's highest-priced thing, according to Fox News.

Once Pitt and Aniston's abode, the lavish estate finds an age-old Hollywood connection when it was made in the 1930s. The property was constructed for the 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' actor Fredric March.

The listing details state that the 'meticulously upgraded' space architected by Wallace Neff has 'kept all the architectural integrity of the bygone era.'

"It's been extensively renovated on the inside, although the outside looks like it did in 1934," said the listing agent Susan Smith with Hilton & Hyland.

Smith also added that the price has been kept in the right range as he cited the recent sale of Adam Levine's Beverly Hills home. Levine's home was sold for USD 45 million.

Aniston and Pitt bought the house in 2001 for USD 12.5 million. The couple also went for some restoration of the house which included their renovated marble kitchen and a screening room.

The beautiful lavish property has about 12,000 square feet of living area divided into five bedrooms en suite. It also has a private exercise room. The dining floor on the main floor can accompany 20 people.

A 3mm screen and a bar make up their home theatre. A swimming pool is designed close to a low-level bar and lounge area. Patios along with outdoor dining area are also a part of the 1.19-acre estate.

Listing agent Smith said, "It's definitely like a piece of art."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp