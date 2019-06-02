Home Entertainment English

James Bond does not have to treat women properly, but his movies must: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In an interview with Deadline, the 33-year-old actor-writer said the Bond franchise continues to be "relevant" but that the movies need to "treat women properly".

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes more than James Bond, the movies about the famed British spy should do justice to its women characters.

The 33-year-old actor-writer, best known for creating hit series like "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve", recently boarded the project and will be credited as a writer alongside Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga, who will also direct the film.

"There's been a lot of talk about whether or not (the Bond franchise) is relevant now, because of who he is and the way he treats women.m I think that's bollocks," Waller-Bridge said.

"I think he's absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn't have to. He needs to be true to this character," she added.

The upcoming Bond 25 will mark Daniel Craig's fifth outing as the famed fictional British spy.

Oscar winner Rami Malek is playing the villain in the film.

The film will also feature talented names such as Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, "Blade Runner 2049" actor Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and "Captain Marvel" star Lashana Lynch.

Actor Lea Seydoux is reprising her "Spectre" role of Dr Madeleine Swann.

Waller-Bridge said she wants to make sure that the women actors feel like "real people" after reading the script.

"I just want to make sure that when they get those pages through, that Lashana, Lea and Ana open them and go, 'I can't wait to do that.' As an actress, I very rarely had that feeling early in my career.

That brings me much pleasure, knowing that I'm giving that to an actress," she said.

Bond 25 is scheduled to release in April 2020.

