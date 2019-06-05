Home Entertainment English

Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon to star in Woody Allen’s next film

Woody Allen’s 51st directorial is set to star Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, and will go on floors in Spain from July. 

Published: 05th June 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Woody Allen’s 51st directorial is set to star Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, and will go on floors in Spain from July. Bankrolled by MediaPro, the film is tentatively titled WASP2019, and will also star Wallace Shawn, Sergi Lopez, Louis Garrel, and Elena Anaya. 

Described as a romantic comedy, the film follows a married American couple who attend the San Sebastian film festival only to fall in love with different people.“She has an affair with a brilliant director of French cinema and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman living in the city. A romantic comedy that is solved in a funny way,” the studio said.

