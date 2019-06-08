Home Entertainment English

Chrissy Teigen remarries John Legend in 'Four Weddings' style, wears a towel wedding dress

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Chrissy Teigen recreated her wedding with singer John Legend and it just proved that she is a true 'Four Weddings' fan.

The 33-year old model introduced herself- Age- 33 years old, Budget- USD 20,000 and Theme- Russian Italian, on her Instagram story. She even decided to DIY her own wedding dress with a towel which she decorated with sparkling nail polish!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In another story, she explained the reason why she wants to win the show, "I want to win because I want to get the free honeymoon and I want to sell it."

'Four Weddings' was a British TV series where four brides compete against each other to have the best wedding and the winner gets a free honeymoon.

A screengrab from  Chrissy Teigen's Instagram story. 

Teigen then showed her wedding dress hanging at a window with her beautiful pair of heels.

Gong totally dramatic over the wedding, Teigen adorned her towel wedding dress with a veil. She kissed Legend and the two were declared man and wife.

Chrissy Teigen in her towel wedding dress.
Chrissy Teigen in her towel wedding dress.

"Every single thing about my wedding was perfect. Like, I know I'm gonna win. It was beautiful, I'm so happy. It was incredible. I know I'm gonna win, I just know it," she said in her story as she parodied the ceremony.

Later, in another video based on the concept of the show, a man steps down from a black Audi to present a bouquet to the winner, where Teigen is shown losing to someone else.

The couple, who met in back 2007, tied the knot in 2013. They are parents to daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 7 months.

