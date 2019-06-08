Selena Gomez spreads happiness during surprise visit to children's hospital

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Selena Gomez on Friday visited patients at the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for the 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Fundraiser.

The 26-year-old singer enjoyed her visit to the hospital, posed for pictures, played board games, coloured, and signed a handful of autographs during her visit, reported E! News.

'The Fetish' singer will also be attending other events to help the fundraising organisation.

Other celebrities who are expected to attend the Big Slick event this weekend includes Ariel Winter, Adam Scott, Cobie Smulders, Zachary Levi, and Kat Mcnamara.

Gomez had opened up about taking a much-needed break from the public eyes last year in April.

"Last year, I took a lot of time off," the 26-year-old star said during an interview on Coach's Dream It Real podcast. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing."

She has appeared in high-profile events, including the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, a surprise appearance at Coachella and The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment--to name a few.