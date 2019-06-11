Home Entertainment English

Denis Villeneuve to direct Dune series too

The TV series will take place in the same universe as the film and explores the future through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WarnerMedia’s streaming service is collaborating with Denis Villeneuve to produce the science fiction show Dune: The Sisterhood, based on Frank Herbert’s beloved novel of the same name. To be produced by Legendary, who incidentally are also producing the upcoming Dune film reboot that Villeneuve is directing, the TV series will have Jon Spaihts penning the script.

A female-focused novel, Dune: The Sisterhood examines a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. The TV series will take place in the same universe as the film and explores the future through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit.

Speaking about the project, Villeneuve said, “The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.”This is the third adaptation of a Dune novel for TV following a three-part miniseries that aired in 2000 and a 2003 follow up Children of Dune.

