Home Entertainment English

Marvel Studio interested in developing Pakistani-American superhero Ms Marvel, says Mindy Kaling

In an interview with MTV News, the Indian-origin American actor said she has spoken to Marvel about the idea to come up with a movie on the comic book character and would be happy help them.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mindy Kaling. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-writer Mindy Kaling has revealed Marvel Studios is "interested" in bringing Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, their first Pakistani-American superhero, to the silver screen.

In an interview with MTV News, the Indian-origin American actor said she has spoken to Marvel about the idea to come up with a movie on the comic book character and would be happy help them on the project.

"I think the people I've spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they're trying to figure out what to do with it, and I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her," Kaling said.

"They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there's like this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is," she added.

However, Kaling, 39, took to Twitter later to clarify her involvement with any possible Ms Marvel films, saying she has no clue about the studio's plans.

"I love Ms Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) and the geniuses behind her @GWillowWilson @MiniB622 @Marvel, but I have no information about any TV or film adaptation. Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it's gonna be huge," she said.

Kaling said if an adaptation was made, she feels "an unknown" actor would be the best choice to play the teenage Khan.

Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, was created by G Willow Wilson, artiste Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mindy Kaling Marvel Studios Kamala Khan Pakistani-American superhero

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp