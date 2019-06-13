Home Entertainment English

HBO series Chernobyl's writer urges tourists to respect disaster site

Published: 13th June 2019

Chernobyl. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The success of HBO's "Chernobyl" has led to an increase in the tourism to the disaster site in Ukraine but creator Craig Mazin has urged visitors to not post provocative pictures from there.

Several tourists and social media influencers had posted provocative images from the city, which lies abandoned after the 1986 nuclear accident in city of Pripyat, Ukranian SSR.

WATCH TRAILER:

The 48-year-old writer took to Twitter to express his criticism of the images, reminding tourists about the horrors of the accident.

"It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around.

"If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed." he tweeted.

The miniseries, starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, and directed by Johan Renck, follows the immediate aftermath of the incident, considered one of the worst nuclear disasters in the world.

