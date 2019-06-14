Home Entertainment English

Cuba Gooding Jr charged with forcible touching in alleged New York groping incident

According to Variety, a 29-year-old woman claimed that on Sunday Gooding grabbed her breast after he got drunk at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Seventh Avenue near West 36th Street.

Published: 14th June 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

 Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr has been charged with forcible touching after he was accused of groping by a woman in a Manhattan bar.

According to Variety, a 29-year-old woman claimed that on Sunday Gooding grabbed her breast after he got drunk at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Seventh Avenue near West 36th Street.

The actor has denied the allegations.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old actor turned himself in to the police after which he was charged with the forcible touching, which is a misdemeanour.

If proven guilty, the actor could face up to one-year prison term under the New York state law.

Later in the day, Gooding was released without bail and is set to return to court on June 26.

His lawyer, Mark Heller, told USA Today that his client will plead not guilty in the case.

Gooding's broke out with 1991 film "Boyz n the Hood" and later won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "Jerry Maguire".

He most recently portrayed OJ Simpson in "The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr Manhattan bar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp