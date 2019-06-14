Cuba Gooding Jr charged with forcible touching in alleged New York groping incident

By PTI

NEW YORK: Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr has been charged with forcible touching after he was accused of groping by a woman in a Manhattan bar.

According to Variety, a 29-year-old woman claimed that on Sunday Gooding grabbed her breast after he got drunk at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Seventh Avenue near West 36th Street.

The actor has denied the allegations.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old actor turned himself in to the police after which he was charged with the forcible touching, which is a misdemeanour.

If proven guilty, the actor could face up to one-year prison term under the New York state law.

Later in the day, Gooding was released without bail and is set to return to court on June 26.

His lawyer, Mark Heller, told USA Today that his client will plead not guilty in the case.

Gooding's broke out with 1991 film "Boyz n the Hood" and later won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "Jerry Maguire".

He most recently portrayed OJ Simpson in "The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story".