WATCH | Chris Hemsworth sings 'the saddest song in the world' as Thor

Published: 14th June 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Hemsworth. (Photo | Twitetr Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It seems like Thor has dropped the hammer and replaced it with a guitar. According to a life update on the Superhero, posted by Chris Hemsworth, he has immersed himself into recreational singing.

"Not sure why everyone's so worried about Thor, he's fine guys...," Hemsworth wrote alongside a video of Thor from 'Avengers: Endgame' where is seen playing an acoustic version of the Johnny Cash song 'Hurt'.

In the final edition of Avengers, Hemsworth's superhero character is featured as this shell of a person who is left all depressed by the loss of his friends and family. He gains a considerable amount of weight and drinks heavily.

"I hurt myself today, to see if I still feel," Hemsworth sings as tears trickle down his face. 

On Thursday's episode of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', the Hollywood actor stopped by and shared the video exclusively with the late-night host. He later posted the same on Instagram.

Explaining to Jimmy that he was playing the song to get into Thor's character he said, "I didn't know if I was ever going to show it. It's the saddest song in the world. And I'm a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist."

The actor featured in the talk show to promote his latest film 'Men in Black 3'.

