Bill Duke asks AR Murugadoss for a chance

With AR Murugadoss’ upcoming film, Darbar, featuring Rajinikanth, currently in its second schedule of shoot, Hollywood actor-director, Bill Duke, who has starred in popular films like X-Men: The Last Stand, Commando, and Predator, had tweeted to the filmmaker, requesting to be a part of the film.

The actor, in his tongue-in-cheek post, mentioned that though he cannot speak Tamil he can play the part of Rajinikanth’s long lost American cousin or even as Nayanthara’s uncle.

Duke had also directed many hit television series like The Twilight Zone and American Playhouse. Nayanthara, who has previously worked with Rajini in Chandramukhi and Kuselan, plays the female lead in Darbar, which has music by Anirudh.

The supporting cast of the film includes many Bollywood actors like Pradeep Kabra, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Jatin Sarna. Apart from them, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu are also a part of Darbar.Produced by Lyca Productions, the Mumbai-set film is slated for release on January 9, 2020.

