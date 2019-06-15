Kid Cudi joins Bill and Ted Face the Music cast

By Express News Service

Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, is the latest addition to the cast of the much-awaited movie Bill & Ted Face the Music. Cudi, who has a significant role in the film directed by Dean Parisot, joins the cast, which includes Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

The prequels of this movie, 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey featured Reeves as lead Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan. He is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming instalment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston. The film is slated to be released on August 21, 2020.