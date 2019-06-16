Daniel Craig sweats it out with leg cast following injury on sets of 'Bond 25'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Prepping for his upcoming film 'Bond 25', actor Daniel Craig is sweating it out in the gym with leg cast after he injured his ankle during the filming of the movie. The 007 Instagram page posted a picture of the 51-year-old actor working out on Saturday, complete with an ankle boot as his leg heals following surgery, reported People.

Craig was operated following an injury while filming the upcoming film and has been seen using crutches alongside the leg cast. He has been away from the sets since he got injured. However, the actor will resume work next week. "(Craig's) undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," the film's Twitter account said in a statement last month.