Meghan Markle's wedding dress on display in Scottish castle

WASHINGTON DC: Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress is on display in Edinburgh's Scottish castle.

The dress has been put for display for the first time as a part of a special exhibition titled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' which started on June 14 and will run until October 6, reported The Sun cited by Fox News.

The wedding dress designed by Claire Waight Geller, Givenchy's artistic director is on display alongside a 16-foot long veil and diamond and platinum studded tiara. To make it more realistic, a replica of the bridal bouquet was made from artificial flowers.

Also, Prince Harry's Household Cavalry uniform created by tailors at Dege and Skinner on Savile Row, London, will also be there standing next to Meghan's dress. While it is thought that it isn't the real thing that he wore on the wedding, Prince said to have loaned an identical uniform to the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the exhibition.

Besides, Prince George's page boy uniform and Princess Charlotte's silk bridesmaid dress will also be there on the display. Visitors will also get to watch the pre-wedding video where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss their choice of outfits, music, and flowers.

