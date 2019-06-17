I was insecure about not going to film school: Olivia Wilde on directing

By Express News Service

Actor Olivia Wilde, who recently turned director with the critically-acclaimed comedy Booksmart, has revealed that insecurity about not going to a film school held her back from directing a film for a long time. In a recent interview, she has said that ‘fear’ held her back from becoming a director.

The Cowboys and Aliens actor has said that she will continue acting as she likes learning from other directors. “I realised my career was film school, because I was shadowing brilliant directors, seeing different techniques and asking endless questions, and I continue to do that. That’s why I think I have to keep acting, so I can keep learning,” the actor has been quoted saying.

Booksmart follows the characters of two academic superstars and best friends, who on the eve of their high school graduation, realise that they should have worked less and played more. The film released last month.