Quentin Tarantino's favourite Marvel movie is 'Thor: Ragnarok'

By PTI

LONDON: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed that his favourite movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is "Thor: Ragnarok".

The 56-year-old director said even though he has not been keeping up to date with the MCU movies, he has recently started watching the films from the studio in order to prepare himself for "Avengers: Endgame".

"I think the only comic book movies I saw last year at theatres were 'Wonder Woman' and 'Black Panther'. But about a couple of weeks ago I started catching up with some of the Marvel movies so I could go see 'Endgame'. I just finished 'Captain America: Civil War', so next up is 'Doctor Strange'," Tarantino told Empire magazine.

The director added that he has a special liking for filmmaker Taika Waititi's "Thor: Ragnarok" "I loved it. It was my favourite one of the series since 'The Avengers'- drastically my favourite," he said. Tarantino is currently awaiting the release of his ninth film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".