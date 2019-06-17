Home Entertainment English

Tiffany Haddish postpones show over Georgia abortion law

Published: 17th June 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish

Stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish postponed her show in Atlanta due to Georgia's controversial abortion law.

She was scheduled to perform at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on June 22, reported CNN News.

Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio also recently approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy.

Georgia's neighbouring state of Alabama has also passed a bill that seeks to install an outright ban on abortion.

"After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB 481 (Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act), I cannot in good faith perform there," Haddish said in a statement released Saturday.

Jennifer Walker of Brave Public Relations, which represents Fox Theatre, said the theatre was offering refunds to ticket holders.

Haddish is the latest name from Hollywood to raise her voice against the state's abortion law.

Lady Gaga, Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans Cynthia Nixon, David Simon, Jordan Peele and Alyssa Milano have spoken out against the law, with "The Handmaid's Tale" director Reed Morano and actor Kristen Wiig pulling out respective projects from Georgia.

Companies like Disney, WarnerMedia and Netflix have also warned they will reconsider doing business in the state should the law be enacted.

Known as 'Hollywood of the South', Georgia has been the location for the filming of multiple television shows and blockbuster films, including "Black Panther".

