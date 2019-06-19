Home Entertainment English

Men in Black: International mints over Rs 10 crore in India

The film raked in Rs 3.40 crore on Friday, Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.30 crore on Sunday.

A still from Men in Black: International

By Express News Service

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson’s latest release Men in Black: International has registered business of over Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend in India.According to the film’s publicist, the film raked in Rs 3.40 crore on Friday, Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.30 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 10.90 crore. Despite the India and Pakistan match at the ongoing ICC World Cup in England on Sunday, the film managed to get good footfalls in its opening weekend.

Men in Black: International takes place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with Emma Thompson back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centres on a mole in the Men in Black organisation.Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.Directed by F. Gary Gray, it also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, and Kumail Nanjiani.

