'Avengers: Endgame' set for re-release with added scenes on June 28

The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster was premiered in April and had one of the most incredible box office runs.

Published: 20th June 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of Avengers: Endgame.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Endgame", which has made its way to the No. 2 spot among the global box office hits, will be re-released on June 28 with additional post-credit surprises, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In an interview to Screen Rant, Feige revealed there would be a deleted scene, a tribute, and some "extra surprises" for fans in re-release.

READ| 'Avengers' dominate MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of marketing push with few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises," he said.

The re-release comes just a few days before the premiere of "SpiderMan: Far From Home", giving fans the opportunity to revisit "Avengers: Endgame" before catching up with Peter Parker on his next solo adventure.

However. "Avengers: Endgame" is still about $45 million away from matching the box office record set by "Avatar", and re-release is likely to help it inch closer.

