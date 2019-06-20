Home Entertainment English

Jermaine Fowler joins Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel

Published: 20th June 2019 09:43 AM

Jermaine Fowler

Jermaine Fowler (photo| Facebook/ Jermaine Fowler)

By Express News Service

 

Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is the latest to join the cast of Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel. Directed by Craig Brewer as a follow-up to the 1988 comedy, the film will see Murphy reprise his role of Prince Akeem.

The character of Fowler, best known for his starring role as Franco Wicks on Superior Donuts, is kept under wraps but speculations abound that he might play the son of Eddie Murphy’s Akeem.

Written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, the plot revolves around Akeem learning about his long-lost son and returning to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. Produced by Murphy alongside Kevin Misher, the film marks the second collaboration of Murphy and Brewer following their Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name.The sequel has a release date of August 7, 2020.

