Wanted to make female X-Men movie before 'Wonder Woman': Producer Lauren Shuler Donner

Donner, who has been part of the franchise since the first movie in 2000, said the studio - Fox - did not want to make a movie led by a female character, reported Digital Spy.

LONDON: "X-Men" producer Lauren Shuler Donner has revealed that she pushed for a female X-Men movie before Wonder Woman became the first women-fronted superhero film.

"I actually wanted very much to do a female 'X-Men' movie five years before 'Wonder Woman', but the studio didn't want to do it.

I'm unhappy we didn't get to do the solo films that I wanted to do," she said.

Donner, however, is happy with Fox's merger with Disney and hopes Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will "treat" the franchise well.

"But the good news is that (the X-Men movie rights) now go to Kevin Feige, who used to work for me.

I know that he will treat the X-Men really well and so I'm not worried.

" Donner is also an executive producer on "Legion", a series based on Marvel Comics character David Haller aka Legion.

The show, which premiered in 2017, is set to wrap with a third season.

