Our dynamic is pretty similar off screen as well, always trying to make each other laugh: Randall Park talks about working with Ali Wong

Rehna Abdul Kareem By

Express News Service

It is a heady combination of stand-up comedian Ali Wong’s deadpan humour and Randall Park’s catchy rap as the frontman of the band Hello Peril that gives Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe its edge. That, and perhaps the smouldering Keanu Reeves too! Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the movie is about childhood friends Sasha and Marcus who fall out and don’t speak for 15 years only to later reconnect, while being cautious and reluctant. They soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones too.

Off screen, Wong and Park’s connect goes back to UCLA where Wong was a member of the LCC Theatre company, an Asian American theater group co-founded by Park. They stayed friends ever since and have both carved out a name for themselves. While Wong has done Netflix stand-up specials like Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and her latest comedy tour The Milk and Money Tour, Randall has had several movies up his sleeve like Aquaman, Ant-man and The Interview (where he played Kim Jong-un). Throughout the trajectory of their careers, they had always entertained the notion of writing a script together. Wong and Park decided they needed to hunker down and start writing it. Always Be My Maybe is a culmination of two of their writing experiences, along with American screenwriter Michael Golamco.

How did Always Be My Maybe come about?

We’ve always entertained the notion of writing a script together, but we never really sat down and got to work on it. We just kind of had this idea of working together, and doing a rom-com.

How would you describe your dynamics onscreen and off screen with Ali?

Ali and I have been friends for a long time, so we have a very easy rapport and a similar sensibility, especially when it comes to comedy.

So, onscreen, this made for a very fun, comfortable dynamic. It was a joy being able to act with someone who I already felt so connected to. Our dynamic is pretty similar off screen as well, always trying to make each other laugh. But we also talk a lot about our families and our kids, and our mutual friends, of which we have many — old friends that also went to UCLA and are still very much in our lives. The great thing about working with your friends is that it doesn’t feel like work. It feels like hanging out, making something fun with someone you respect and admire.

How difficult is to write comedy, especially when there’s romance involved? How much is too much and how do you make it funny, without it being sappy?

For us, it was all pretty instinctual. When we first started writing, we talked a lot about two movies:When Harry Met Sally and Boomerang. Those were kind of our main points of inspiration. I think tonally, Boomerang was something that we felt was a good model — a grounded story about real people, but with side characters that were really fun and even outrageous. What was most important for us, and for our director Nahnatchka Khan, was that our movie be funny. We wanted the comedy to hit hard. That way, we had something to balance the more dramatic and romantic stuff. I think a rom without enough com is when you start to feel like you’re veering into sappy town.

Tell us about rapping in the movie, since you’ve written all the songs for your band Hello Peril including I Punched Keanu Reeves.

I’ve always loved hip-hop music. Especially stuff from the ’90s and early 2000s. My favourite artistes are Tribe Called Quest, Jay Z, Biggie, Nas… All the classic artists. Also, I love The Roots, which was a big influence on my old band — I was in a hip hop band when I graduated college. We played a bunch of clubs in Los Angeles and even had a little following. Hello Peril, the band in the movie is based on that old band, just an older version of it. We wanted the audience to realise that the band was great, and Ali’s character is supposed to lean in when she hears it.