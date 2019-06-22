Home Entertainment English

They should get Robert Pattinson to be next James Bond: Danny Boyle

Boyle was roped in to direct Bond 25' but he exited the project in August that year.

Filmmaker Danny Boyle (L) and actor Robert Pattinson

Filmmaker Danny Boyle (L) and actor Robert Pattinson (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Filmmaker Danny Boyle has another suitable name for playing James Bond in the upcoming 'Bond 25'. The erstwhile director believes that 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattinson should be the next Bond.

"It was so bizarre because I was sitting there thinking: 'Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond," Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying in an interview with The Guardian. He was speaking on how he felt after watching Pattinson in the sci-fi 'High Life'.

Currently, Daniel Craig is playing the lead in the film which will release next year on April 8. Last year in May, Boyle was roped in to direct Bond 25' but he exited the project in August that year.

However, Boyle refrained from commenting on his exit from the next in the franchise but said, "I was with John and they didn't really like what we were doing and so it's far better to part company. What we were doing was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted."

After his failure to cast Pattinson as the spy, Bond, Warner Bros. roped in Pattinson to be the next Batman for the upcoming film 'The Batman'. The film will be helmed by Matt Reeves who will also produce the film with his 'Planet of the Apes' collaborator Dylan Clark. 'The Batman' is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will also be seen with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Tenet," releasing July 17, 2020

