Stan Lee's 'A Trick of Light' to be published as book

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "A Trick of Light", comic legend Stan Lee's posthumous creative project, will now be published as a hardcover finished book.

The project was initially announced as the beginning of a new series for Audible.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book will be classified as Lee's first-ever novel for adult readers and marks the beginning of his new "Alliances" universe.

The "Alliances" was created in partnership between Lee's POW! Entertainment, Ryan Silbert's Origin Story, and Luke Lieberman.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is set to publish "A Trick of Light", with Kat Rosenfield serving as co-author.

"A Trick of Light" is a superhero origin story about the unlikely friendship between Cameron, a gifted young man struggling with newfound fame after a freak accident gives him the ability to manipulate technology with his mind, and Nia, a hacker and coding genius with a mysterious past.

The duo must join forces to deal with the dangerous physical and online forces trying to wipe out the human race.

Audible's original will launch on June 27 and is narrated by Yara Shahidi.

"Our yarn is filled with tantalizing technologies that will make you hunger for tomorrow, while our characters strive to find the answers today.

"They'll ask the questions we all have about love, friendship, acceptance, and the search for a higher purpose," Lee writes in the introduction to "A Trick of Light".

Bruce Nichols, SVP and Publisher at HMH said they are grateful to publish Lee's first-ever novel for adult readers.

"When Stan Lee passed away last fall, the world lost a genius whose fountain of creativity kept flowing to the very end. We are so grateful that one of his final projects was his first-ever novel for adult readers, and we are proud and excited to be publishing it this fall," he said.