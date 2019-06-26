Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis

By Online Desk

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is also a leading green campaigner who has spent millions of dollars to fund causes relating to the environment. So, it's perhaps no surprise that the Chennai water crisis has grabbed his attention, with the actor taking to Instagram to raise awareness on the issue.

DiCaprio shared a snippet from a BBC report on Instagram. "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation. A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks," the post read.

Stating that officials are striving hard to find alternative sources of water, the post mentioned the troubled state of the city, where small scale industries are bearing the brunt.

Chennai is reeling under a severe water scarcity which has hit millions. With the reservoirs supplying water to the city running out of the water, Chennaites have become the face of the water crisis, acting as a wake-up call for the world.

A recent study by NITI Aayog had pointed out that 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by next year.

Though several questions are being raised on whether the crisis is the result of politicians' apathy towards water bodies, the situation demands an urgent solution and the time to act is now.