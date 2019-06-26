Home Entertainment English

I live the most regular life ever: Tom Holland

He will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release in India on July 4.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Holland (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

BALI: It has been a crazy ride to fame for Tom Holland, who is winning hearts all around the world as the new Spider-Man. But he does not want to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry.

The actor thinks he has done a great job at evading the spotlight, and says he lives the "most normal and regular life ever".

"I have done quite a good job of only being in the spotlight when I need to be... Like I don't get paparazzied. I don't go to fancy parties. I don't do that kind of stuff," Holland said in an interview while promoting his film "Spider-Man: Far From Home" here.

"When I am not on the press tour or doing red carpet, I live the most normal and regular life ever. I have done a good job, at kind of, keeping out of the spotlight when it is possible," he added.

How important it is to stay away from the limelight?

"It is very important because you can get lost in it. No one will ever say no (to you) and no one will ever tell you anything bad. That is why I keep my brothers, my family very close because they will tell me that 'I am being a d*ck or an idiot'," the 23-year-old said.

"So, it is super important and I try very hard to keep away from it. And that is why when I am not on the press tour, you will never see me in the newspaper or on a tabloid because I am at home playing golf," added the actor, who has three brothers -- Sam, Paddy and Harry.

The London native says working and travelling back-to-back can get "lonely", and being with family helps him deal with it well.

"What is great is that they (family members) don't tag along because Harry works (with me). He is a videographer. And we are actually planning to direct our film this year, which is exciting.

"Sam sleeps in his hotel room... He is on a holiday here," he said with a chuckle.

On a serious note, he said: "It is lovely to be able to share this process because it will be quite lonely otherwise. I spend so much time on the road."

For Holland, the path towards showbiz began getting carved when he was a child. The son of English comedian Dominic Holland studied dance when he was in school, and went on to do "Billy Elliot The Musical".

He featured in films like "The Impossible", "How I Live Now", "In The Heart of the Sea" and "The Lost City of Z". But his big ticket to Hollywood came with role as the iconic web-slinger.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. He got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" -- which took the superhero back to school.

He will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release in India on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The actor might not be a superhero or the 'friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man' in real life, but he came across as a friendly and affable person with a charming personality -- with the way he cracked jokes in the middle of the interview, by taking a jibe at his track record of giving out spoilers and a little panic attack when he was unable to find his phone in his pocket.

Looking back at his journey, he said: "It has been crazy man. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' was a whirlwind, and the press tour was crazy. And since then I haven't stopped. I have been lucky that I have been making movies and working with people who I really admire."

He says the ride in showbiz has so far been fun, but a "little tiring" as well.

"I have learnt this year that sometimes working too much leads to doing bad work. I am kind of learning to take a little bit of break and look after myself a little bit better."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom Holland Spider-Man Spider-Man: Far From Home
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp