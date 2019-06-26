Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez begin filming for Fast and Furious 9

By Express News Service

Fast and Furious franchise actors Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have begun shooting for Fast and Furious 9. The former took to Instagram to announce the news along with a video of him along with the later. He captioned the video as, “First day completed! Blessed beyond words.”

In the video, the actors, who will be reprising their role as Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz, respectively in the new film, thanked the fans for supporting the series.

Diesel said, “We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle, one hard-earned, but we’re just so grateful.” The series regular Dwayne Johnson will not be coming back for the new film.