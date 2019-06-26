Home Entertainment English

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez begin filming for Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious franchise actors Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have begun shooting for Fast and Furious 9.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel (Photo | Universal Studios)

By Express News Service

Fast and Furious franchise actors Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have begun shooting for Fast and Furious 9. The former took to Instagram to announce the news along with a  video of him along with the later. He captioned the video as, “First day completed! Blessed beyond words.”

In the video, the actors, who will be reprising their role as Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz, respectively in the new film, thanked the fans for supporting the series.

Diesel said, “We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle, one hard-earned, but we’re just so grateful.” The series regular Dwayne Johnson will not be coming back for the new film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fast and Furious Vin Diesel Michelle Rodriguez Fast and Furious 9
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp