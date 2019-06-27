Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington donates USD 7,728 to fundraiser started by his 'Game of Thrones' fans

Harington's followers started a campaign on JustGiving to honour his "dedication" to "Game of Thrones", in which he essayed the role of Jon Snow for over ten years.

Published: 27th June 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington

Hollywood actor Kit Harington (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Kit Harington has made a handsome donation to a fundraising campaign which was started by the actor's fans in his honour.

The actor's followers started the campaign on JustGiving to honour his "dedication and commitment" to "Game of Thrones", in which he essayed the role of Jon Snow for over ten years until its finale last year.

The proceeds from the campaign will go to Mencap, a learning disability charity that Harington has been a part of since 2017.

"Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow....This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we're incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy," the description on the fundraiser page read.

"To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives," it added.

The page had set a 50,000-pound target, and Harington donated 7728.

75 pound to help them achieve that goal.

In a message to the fans, Harington said, "To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you."

"This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive....how generous of all of you," he added.

The actor, who previously revealed that his cousin suffers from the learning disability, also hailed MenCap.

"Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause," he said.

"With love and respect from beyond the wall....Kit x," the actor ended his message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones campaign GoT Game of Thrones Jon Snow Kit Harington Mencap Jon Snow Donation
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp