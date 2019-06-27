Kit Harington donates USD 7,728 to fundraiser started by his 'Game of Thrones' fans

By PTI

LONDON: Kit Harington has made a handsome donation to a fundraising campaign which was started by the actor's fans in his honour.

The actor's followers started the campaign on JustGiving to honour his "dedication and commitment" to "Game of Thrones", in which he essayed the role of Jon Snow for over ten years until its finale last year.

The proceeds from the campaign will go to Mencap, a learning disability charity that Harington has been a part of since 2017.

"Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow....This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we're incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy," the description on the fundraiser page read.

"To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives," it added.

The page had set a 50,000-pound target, and Harington donated 7728.

75 pound to help them achieve that goal.

In a message to the fans, Harington said, "To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you."

"This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive....how generous of all of you," he added.

The actor, who previously revealed that his cousin suffers from the learning disability, also hailed MenCap.

"Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause," he said.

"With love and respect from beyond the wall....Kit x," the actor ended his message.