Jamie Dornan joins 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' cast

WASHINGTON BC: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan is all set to star in 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' along with 'Bridesmaids' actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Jamie will be seen portraying the character of Edgar, a lovelorn spy who juggles between the forces of good and evil, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor's co-stars Kristen and Annie will be seen playing best buddies, Bard and Star, respectively. The story is about two pals who leave their hometown for the first time for a vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida.

During their visit to Florida, the duo finds themselves tangled up in a mess where they end up killing everyone in the town.

The flick is being helmed by Josh Greenbaum and is slated to hit theatres next year.

