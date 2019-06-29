'The Good Liar'  to get a release in India

By Express News Service

Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen’s The Good Liar will get a release in India on November 29.

The film will be brought to India by Warner Bros. Pictures, read a statement.

WATCH TRAILER:

Written by Jeffrey Hatch and directed by Bill Condon, the film is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Nicholas Searle.

The Good Liar tells the story of con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen), who meets wealthy widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) on a dating website.

A still from the film,

The Good Liar

The film shows the tension and drama that arise when things turn more intense than just a simple con job.

The film, also starring Russell Tovey and Jim Carter, has been jointly produced by Condon and Greg Yolen.