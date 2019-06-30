Home Entertainment English

Here's how Hollywood singers celebrated Pride Weekend

Lady Gaga delivered a passionate speech at Stonewall on Friday and declared that she would "take a bullet" for the LGBTQ community.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Lady Gaga. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Several Hollywood singers and musicians stormed the social media with messages to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the riots at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.

According to Billboard, many musicians are giving live performances during the weekend to mark the anniversary of the commencement of the LGBTQ movement.

"I couldn't be more proud of every single person in that crowd and around the world today. This community inspires me so much. Your courage, your bravery, your relentless pursuit of kindness. Celebrate yourselves today, and hopefully every day. I love you. #PRIDE," she captioned the picture on Instagram where she can be seen all dresses in rainbow colour attires.

Hollywood pop-singer Nicki Minaj reflected on her first Pride performance in Atlanta and tweeted, "I did my 1st pride concert in ATL like 10 years ago & I'll never, EVER get over it. The energy in the room was like nothing I'd ever experienced b4. I thank you & love you for all the love & support you've shown me. God bless my babies."

Brandi Carlile took to social media to "commemorate the brave activists who encouraged a generation to fight for change. " Today is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Happy pride everyone. We earned it," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Madonna posted a series of pictures on Instagram stories from an event celebrating world Pride day in NYC.

Wishing all on the occasion, singer Camila Cabello tweeted, " HAPPY PRIDE DAY I LOVE YOU GUYS."

TAGS
Hollywood singers Greenwich Village Stonewall Inn LGBTQ community
