Home Entertainment English

I'd rather do good films: Dave Bautista on starring in 'Fast and Furious' films

A fan on Twitter propped the professional wrestler-turned-actor as the next entry into the action drama series after John Cena was recently added as a new cast member to the upcoming "Fast and Furious

Published: 30th June 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Dave Bautista

Actor Dave Bautista (Photo | Dave Bautista Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista has rejected the idea of featuring in "Fast and Furious" franchise, throwing major shade and saying he would "rather do good films".

A fan on Twitter propped the professional wrestler-turned-actor as the next entry into the action drama series after John Cena was recently added as a new cast member to the upcoming "Fast and Furious 9".

"@TheRock and @JohnCena will get a 'Fast and Furious' spin off also and @DaveBautista will Be the villain," the fan's post read.

But, on Saturday, Bautista shot down the suggestion with a tweet that also included two "throw up" emojis.

"Thank you for your consideration", he wrote also with the hashtag: "I'd rather do good films."

"Fast and Furious 9" is slated to be released on May 22, 2020, while the franchise's first spin-off, "Hobbs and Shaw", starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will bow on August 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dave Bautista Fast and Furious Fast and Furious 9
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp